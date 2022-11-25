Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,554 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AN opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

