Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 535.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.8% in the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QCOM opened at $125.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.