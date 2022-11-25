Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $264,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,627,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $41,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

FR stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

