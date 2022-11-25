Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

