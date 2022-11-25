Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 116,919 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,919 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 670,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

