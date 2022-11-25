Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 153 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 0.9 %

DVA opened at $72.29 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

