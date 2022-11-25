Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 23,471 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Delek US worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

DK opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

