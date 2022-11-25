Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 37,565 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 40,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

