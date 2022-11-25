Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $19,020,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 364,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

