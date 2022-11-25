Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2,098.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $58.05 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

