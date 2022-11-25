Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $667.53 million, a P/E ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

