Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$894.85 million and a PE ratio of 52.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.27.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

