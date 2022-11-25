EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $28.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 0.68.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

