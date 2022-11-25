ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($17.86) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €14.25 ($14.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.38 and its 200 day moving average is €12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.10).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

