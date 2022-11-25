EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,182,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

