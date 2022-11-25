Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

EQIX stock opened at $671.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

