ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 920,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 548,638 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 123,009 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

