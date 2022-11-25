Evercore ISI Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $85.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.