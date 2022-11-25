Evogene (TSE:EVGN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Pi Financial

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Evogene Price Performance
About Evogene
Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.