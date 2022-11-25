Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 55.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

