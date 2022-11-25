Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $177.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.78 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.