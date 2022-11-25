Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,629 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

