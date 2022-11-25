Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,280 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $32.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

