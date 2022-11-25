Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 523 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

NFLX stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

