Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

