Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

