Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 205 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,929,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 4,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock worth $37,164,206. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

