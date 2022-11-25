Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,651 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

