Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,714 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

