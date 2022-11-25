Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDG. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 605.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDG opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

