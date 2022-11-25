Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.