Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

