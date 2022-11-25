Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 95.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,115,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,024,000 after buying an additional 225,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

