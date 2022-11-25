Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $469,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $139.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.