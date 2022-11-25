Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $485,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 373,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

