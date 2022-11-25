Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

