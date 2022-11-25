Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $534,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

