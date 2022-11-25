Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $612,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

