Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $622,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average is $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.