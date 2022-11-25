Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $641,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $409.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $679.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

