Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.17% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

