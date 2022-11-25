Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $411,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $197.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.29 and its 200-day moving average is $173.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $198.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $3,956,955. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.