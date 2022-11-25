Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $455,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $404.68. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.39.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,317 shares of company stock worth $32,283,872 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

