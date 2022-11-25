Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 605.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Hedge Replication ETF alerts:

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:HDG opened at $47.32 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.