Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $455,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian
In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Featured Articles
