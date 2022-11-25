Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $360.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

