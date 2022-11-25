Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,565 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.19 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $62.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

