Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

