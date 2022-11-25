Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,863,000 after buying an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 603,889 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 412,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424,774 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $23.25 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

