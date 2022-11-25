Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 490,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 481,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 302,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.